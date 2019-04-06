RE: the March 31 article "We don't do Border Patrol's job, they don't do ours."
That was a really thoughtful Op Ed provided by Chief Magnus of the TPD, with a somewhat inflammatory, and out of place headline provided by Star. While the Chief described the need for TPD to focus on their responsibilities and develop community trust, he also stressed the importance of working effectively with various federal agencies which he believed the new Sanctuary City Initiative would impair. He also explained some of their roles in matters that include supporting immigration and other federal officials. It was a very rational description of what TPD’s responsibilities are in this very messy immigration enforcement landscape. Of course the Star had to lead you to believe with it’s headline that his comments were all about the TPD versus the Border Patrol. It seems like another example of how news sources try to influence the audience, even when the content is telling a somewhat different story.
Doug Sherwood
SaddleBrooke
