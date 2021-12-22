 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Headlong embrace of green tech consequences
View Comments

Letter: Headlong embrace of green tech consequences

  • Comments

Regarding the opinion piece warning against headlong embrace of green tech, the writer’s admonition to learn from history is well taken. However, this seems to echo, a little, the tone of the buggy whip manufacturers on the eve of the automotive transformation. While wind turbines have some impact on the environment, projections in papers published in 2018 by researchers at Harvard suggest that surface temperatures in the US may increase by just 0.24 degrees Celsius, if wind turbine farms were built out to cover one third of the entire continental landmass! The obvious impracticality of covering one third of the county with wind farms apart, the tradeoff compared to continuing with current proven carbon technology seems to be a reasonable leap of faith. I wonder what the writer’s chaos theory hypothesizes about the impact of taking individual accountability through direct action, such as bicycling as alternative transport, local sourcing and recycling of goods and services, and phasing out use of natural gas in the home?

Chet Kostrzewa

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News