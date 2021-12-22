Letter: Headlong embrace of green tech consequences

Regarding the opinion piece warning against headlong embrace of green tech, the writer’s admonition to learn from history is well taken. However, this seems to echo, a little, the tone of the buggy whip manufacturers on the eve of the automotive transformation. While wind turbines have some impact on the environment, projections in papers published in 2018 by researchers at Harvard suggest that surface temperatures in the US may increase by just 0.24 degrees Celsius, if wind turbine farms were built out to cover one third of the entire continental landmass! The obvious impracticality of covering one third of the county with wind farms apart, the tradeoff compared to continuing with current proven carbon technology seems to be a reasonable leap of faith. I wonder what the writer’s chaos theory hypothesizes about the impact of taking individual accountability through direct action, such as bicycling as alternative transport, local sourcing and recycling of goods and services, and phasing out use of natural gas in the home?
Chet Kostrzewa
Northwest side
