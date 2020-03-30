Letter: Health and Wellness Expo
My husband is scheduled to be a practitioner at the upcoming Health and Wellness Expo at the Reid Park Doubletree Inn on 4/18. We were appalled to hear that the expo will take place. Of course, the creators have their money, but if practitioners attend, they are at risk. If attendees attend, and they won’t, they are put at risk. We would love to have met new patients at this event, but if it takes place, there will be few, if any, attendees and lots of practitioners will get sick. What are they thinking in holding this event with a growing number of Covid 19 cases in Arizona and especially in Pima County? I implore them to reconsider and postpone this event.

Jackie Sinatra

Northwest side

