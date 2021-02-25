Letter: Health Care Heroes

I would like to add my voice to the shoutout for our Southern Arizona healthcare workers, both my wife and myself received the Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 23rd at the Kino sports center (Banner). Everyone, and I do mean everyone, from the people directing traffic, the person taking information, the friendly tattooed nurse giving injections and the Dr.s making sure there were no adverse reactions was professional, friendly, concerned, and genuinely acted as they were enjoying what they were doing. On top of all that, I even got a sticker and a sucker for not crying! Sweet!
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.