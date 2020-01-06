Letter: Health / PSA Testing After Age 70? A Must
Letter: Health / PSA Testing After Age 70? A Must

I want something positive to come from my recent encounter with advanced,

aggressive prostate cancer. I am 75 and was diagnosed this summer. I had insisted on PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) testing yearly for 25 years, but then for a number of reasons, was not tested for past 4 years. One of the reasons is the recommendation in 2012 by US Preventive Task Force to cease PSA testing for men over 70 because most men with elevated PSA have such slowly growing cancer that they would die of other causes before prostate cancer would cause death. Hence, recommended treatment was to do nothing, because the “unnecessary” test would cause undue concern to the patient. My case shows that this conclusion can be tragically wrong. To universally end PSA testing for men over 70 can result in a life-threatening mistake as it is for me and others. I will likely endure life-long battles with the disease. I urge men to insist on getting a PSA to avoid this outcome.

Joel Alpert

Foothills

