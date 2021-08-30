Letter: Healthcare and Covid

“Riding the wall”…
It’s what first responders call waiting in the ambulance with a patient needing admission after reaching an ER too full to admit them. Sometimes they are stuck for 4-5 hours, unable to find any ER that has room for their patient.
The patients are seriously ill and in need of advanced medical attention the EMTs are unable to provide. Some are Covid positive. Some are having strokes or heart attacks.
This isn’t Florida. This isn’t Texas. This is Arizona. This is Tucson.
It is a fact, indisputable, that vaccines prevent the Covid infection in almost all patients and prevent hospitalization in breakthrough infections. Protect yourself. Protect others. Get vaccinated.
