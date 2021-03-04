 Skip to main content
Letter: Heartfelt thanks
Letter: Heartfelt thanks

My appreciation to the person who turned in my glasses case at Costco on Saturday. It also contained my credit card so I was deeply concerned. Bless you, Angel!

N. Nickerson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

