Letter: Heartless City of Tucson

So what does the City of Tucson do when so many people are out of work and barely able to pay the rent and buy food? They slap a storm drain surcharge on their water bill and justify it by saying that it will only increase about $1 for the average customer. How can the average customer pay an extra $1 when they can't even pay the water bill period? Really heartless to do this during a pandemic.
Mary Placencio
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!