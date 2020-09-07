Letter: Heat protection standards for vulnerable workers

Re: the Aug. 20 article "AZ, Tucson should lead on heat-protection standards."
I read with great interest the OpEd, August 16, by Dr. Barbara Warren about the need to establish heat-protection standards for anyone whose essential job or living condition put them at risk for heat related illness or death. I was particularly concerned to learn there are no legally required worker protection standards in our city, state or nation. In our increasingly hotter climate we need to address this safety issue. As Dr Warren proposes, there needs to be an effective and enforceable heat-protection standard for all workers exposed to extreme heat on the job. Please let's be an example for others and develop standards here in Tucson and state-wide.
Jackie Day
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!