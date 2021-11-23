Letter: Hedge Fund offers to buy Lee Enterprises

The Nov 23 article "Hedge Fund offers to buy Lee Enterprises" indicates that Alden Global Capital, which already owns 6% of Lee Enterprises, is offering to buy the rest. The reputation of this buyer is one of destroying local newspapers as reported in the November 2021 issue of the Atlantic entitled "The Men who are Killing America's Newspapers." This article can be read for free on the Atlantic website. Lets all think about what we can do to save the AZ Star if this happens.
Mary Carryer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.