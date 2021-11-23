 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hedge Fund offers to buy Lee Enterprises
View Comments

Letter: Hedge Fund offers to buy Lee Enterprises

  • Comments

The Nov 23 article "Hedge Fund offers to buy Lee Enterprises" indicates that Alden Global Capital, which already owns 6% of Lee Enterprises, is offering to buy the rest. The reputation of this buyer is one of destroying local newspapers as reported in the November 2021 issue of the Atlantic entitled "The Men who are Killing America's Newspapers." This article can be read for free on the Atlantic website. Lets all think about what we can do to save the AZ Star if this happens.

Mary Carryer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News