Letter: “Heeke Planning on Academic Bonuses”, April 8, 2002

The UofA AD has announced he will administer a new NCAA academic bonus student athlete compensation program (almost $6,000 per year) similar to awarding “participant trophies” in youth sports. Grade point achievement will not be be considered; just staying in school and progressing toward a degree will be required. Isn’t that what students are supposed to do, anyway? The rational is that considering actual achievement might hurt recruitment.

Last I looked the word “bonus” had meaning. The value of a bonus incentive is totally undermined if virtually everyone in the pool gets the same award.

This is just another reflection of how big money college sports are being corrupted by those who personally financially benefit from the professionalization of “amateur” college athletics. Leaders of college sports would be better served if they just abandoned the “amateur” fiction .

Jim Greene

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

