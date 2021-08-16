 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Heidler needs humility
View Comments

Letter: Heidler needs humility

  • Comments

Its not surprising that Bonnie Heidler is Chair of the local Democrats. Like many letters in this paper, I'm sure she fails to see the irony in defending democracy and civility by demanding what others must do and then name-calling any who don't agree. I notice she makes liberal use of the trendy talking points, such as "privilege" and "old white males", setting the example for future letter writers. Perhaps, if she could find the humility in some of her favorite authors, we could, indeed, come together as a community. In the mean time, I will honor her apparent wish for division.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News