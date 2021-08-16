Letter: Heidler needs humility

Its not surprising that Bonnie Heidler is Chair of the local Democrats. Like many letters in this paper, I'm sure she fails to see the irony in defending democracy and civility by demanding what others must do and then name-calling any who don't agree. I notice she makes liberal use of the trendy talking points, such as "privilege" and "old white males", setting the example for future letter writers. Perhaps, if she could find the humility in some of her favorite authors, we could, indeed, come together as a community. In the mean time, I will honor her apparent wish for division.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.