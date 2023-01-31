Letter: Helena Pueyo Womens' Basketball

I was glad to see the Star recognize Helena Pueyo as the "Lockdown Defender" in the midseason report for the U of A Women's Basketball Team. Her play and stats on defense definitely stand out. I was very surprised that there was no mention of her reaching the 200 career assist mark which she was recognized for before the Washington game on Friday. To play so well on both ends of the floor is even more impressive. Well done, Helena y ¡Sí, se Pueyo!