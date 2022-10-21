 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help CFSD Continue to Thrive

  • Comments

Julie Michel - 5th grade teacher in CFSD for 12 years and am an alumnus of the district as well.

As an educator who has been in the classroom for over a decade, I would like to speak to my experience with our district, school board, and the community they serve. I grew up in CFSD and am proud to have attended Manzanita, OGMS, and CFHS. I was thrilled when I was given the opportunity to return to this outstanding district as a teacher. During my tenure, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication of the staff, administrators and teachers here in CFSD. This commitment stems from a passion for helping children grow and succeed. I cannot stress how inaccurate of a portrait is being painted by the BTB candidates about what is actually happening in the classroom. Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert have the experience and dedication to help our district continue to thrive. They understand that the CFSD board should keep the focus on the students.

People are also reading…

Julie Michel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News