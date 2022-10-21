Letter: Help CFSD Continue to Thrive

As an educator who has been in the classroom for over a decade, I would like to speak to my experience with our district, school board, and the community they serve. I grew up in CFSD and am proud to have attended Manzanita, OGMS, and CFHS. I was thrilled when I was given the opportunity to return to this outstanding district as a teacher. During my tenure, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication of the staff, administrators and teachers here in CFSD. This commitment stems from a passion for helping children grow and succeed. I cannot stress how inaccurate of a portrait is being painted by the BTB candidates about what is actually happening in the classroom. Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert have the experience and dedication to help our district continue to thrive. They understand that the CFSD board should keep the focus on the students.