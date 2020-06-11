Letter: Help Interpret Data
Letter: Help Interpret Data

COVID-19 is obviously alarming, and I do not want to belittle that, but news reporting and headlines about the number of new cases and that a "milestone" of 1000 are hospitalized at best confuse and mislead and at worst invoke fear. I realize reporters are not used to statistics, but the 1000 number is a cumulative number of hospitalized; that same day, statistics showed a fairly continuous decline in hospital admissions. The number of new cases coincides with an increase in testing, which is to be expected. The recent apparent increase in positives as a percentage of tests is the newsworthy item, and certainly the number of deaths is appalling, but

is it asking too much of reporters and editors to do more than paste from releases? As important as are print media to give us better information than TV, this seems a small thing to ask.

John Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

