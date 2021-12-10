 Skip to main content
Letter: help local organization
Letter: help local organization

As Tucson gets hotter and hotter, in addition to the number of homeless people increased by 60%, there are now 313 from 218. In addition to the increase in people seeking political asylum and other people from other states ( as is the case in California) for that reason, the increase of people as the constant sale of houses will end up bringing more people to a point in which it will not be so simple to find houses but the increase in prices. Let's talk about a Tucson that will be more and more expensive, more people will find themselves in a situation of homeless people.

Amir Alokbi Delgado

Downtown

