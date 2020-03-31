Letter: Help me understand
Letter: Help me understand

Gov.Ducey issued another order Monday, stating that Arizonans must limit their time away from their homes or property except to participate in “essential activities” and then lists getting hair or nails done as an essential activity. I fail to understand what makes this an essential activity. I think I am a fairly educated man, but still can’t understand this rational. Please, someone enlighten me so I will feel comfortable with Gov. Ducey’s directive.

Paul Francom

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

