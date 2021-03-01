Letter: Help people who are living on the streets

Like the writer concerned that homeless and undocumented immigrants make Tucson "ugly", I am a God-fearing native Tucsonan. The writer seems to focus on the trash and visual blight instead of the suffering. He implies we should simply destroy the homeless camps and leave the migrants in destitution on our southern border. Instead of blaming these vulnerable children of God and our public officials for our blight, churches such as mine have a food pantry for our homeless neighbors. We support a religious-based shelter that cares for the immediate needs of undocumented immigrants and tests them for COVID. We help them plan travel to their families in the U.S. , where their asylum petitions will be heard in court.
Of course, such humanitarian aid is inadequate to address the full extent of the need. For this reason, we support the Biden administration's initiative to address the structural causes of domestic poverty and homelessness as well as the root causes of migration from Central America.
Marjorie King
Midtown
