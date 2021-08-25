 Skip to main content
Letter: Help Save Our Schools
Letter: Help Save Our Schools

  • Comments

Arizona continues to rank at the bottom in public school funding and, unfortunately, our Governor and Republican legislators want to keep it that way. They passed three tax bills specifically designed to undermine Proposition 208, despite its widespread voter support across political parties.

By redefining “high-income” brackets the wealthiest Arizonans will avoid paying an additional tax to support public schools, removing 86% of the funds promised them in Prop 208.

Redefining “small” businesses and lowering their tax rates will remove an additional $300 million a year meant for public schools.

The schools educating the majority of our children deserve better than last place. If you agree, you can stop these bills from becoming law. By signing three petitions currently being circulated, you will help put these measures on the 2022 ballot. By voting them down, you will preserve Prop 208 and help save our schools. Go to linktr.ee/TAGGAZ to find out where to sign.

William Yohey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

