In case you didn't know, the place you would complain to about a Funeral Director problem or cemetery screw-up was the AZ State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers. Under Governor Ducey, our state legislature terminated that organization effective March 31, 2023. Done deal. They planned to have most of their duties transferred to the AZ Department of Health Services. However, the bill to do that second step is still being written. Memo to legislature: Next time you plan to go skydiving, make sure you finish drafting the purchase order for a parachute, make sure the purchase order is issued and the parachute arrives before you go skydiving. I'm not making this up. This is not an April Fools' Day joke. The only joke is our legislature. Please vote for smarter legislators who are better planners in 2024.