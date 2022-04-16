Letter: Help Wanted, Phoenix Area

Re: “Colorado River water may be cut back immediately” - April 12

Is anyone else tired of state government members promoting the culture wars, chasing phantom voter fraud, and proposing ways to avoid acting on approved voter initiatives? They spend time pushing bills to “solve” these “problems”. Many "cultural" bills are vague, potentially unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional; the voting bills contain ideas that would upend the state’s well-established, functioning voting system; and the schemes to find work-arounds to voter initiatives are, frankly, insulting.

How about tackling an urgent issue for the state's long-term health? Water scarcity. With dropping water tables, subsidence, housing developments lacking water, and predictions of more restrictions on CAP water as the drought continues in the upper Colorado, we need a long-range plan and reasonable regulations for groundwater pumping and real-estate developments. Unfortunately, this work may not provide many opportunities for performative politics.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

