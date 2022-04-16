 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help Wanted, Phoenix Area

  • Comments

Re: “Colorado River water may be cut back immediately” - April 12

Is anyone else tired of state government members promoting the culture wars, chasing phantom voter fraud, and proposing ways to avoid acting on approved voter initiatives? They spend time pushing bills to “solve” these “problems”. Many "cultural" bills are vague, potentially unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional; the voting bills contain ideas that would upend the state’s well-established, functioning voting system; and the schemes to find work-arounds to voter initiatives are, frankly, insulting.

How about tackling an urgent issue for the state's long-term health? Water scarcity. With dropping water tables, subsidence, housing developments lacking water, and predictions of more restrictions on CAP water as the drought continues in the upper Colorado, we need a long-range plan and reasonable regulations for groundwater pumping and real-estate developments. Unfortunately, this work may not provide many opportunities for performative politics.

People are also reading…

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB1165 and SB1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for the…

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News