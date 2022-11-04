Letter: Helping Kari Lake Bring Water to Arizona

Kari, Your idea to build a pipeline from the Mississippi river to Arizona has some problems. The Mississippi water levels are at record lows. You would have to pump the water from there to here. I have another suggestion. Canada has lots of excess fresh, clean water. Just hold up and look at a map of North America. Notice that Canada is way above us on the map. Clearly, the water will just flow down from up there with no need for pumping or anything. Gravity and Mercator projection map will do it for us. You don’t have to thank me.