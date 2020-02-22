Letter: Helping Kindergartners to Love School

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Teaching kindergartners how to not 'hate' school."
The real challenge is helping kindergartners to continue to love school. Cepeda describes the expectations of most kindergartens are for 5 and 6 year olds to sit still and quietly for extended periods of time, know their full names and how to write them, and to recognize all the letters of the alphabet and the numbers from 0 to 10. They are expected to sit at desks, fill out worksheets, and take standardized exams. She said that there are very few schools where young students are encouraged to pursue their own interests, explore, and to be involved in creative play. Kino school is one of those few schools. The 5 and 6 year olds at Kino are involved in an active, hands-on rich curriculum in literature, math, science, and art, in which choice, creativity, and collaboration are stressed. They have freedom of movement and ample time for indoor and outdoor play, where they learn to make friends, compromise, and problem solve. They can explore the desert, work with plants, and care for animals. With this solid foundation, Kino students continue to pursue their interests and passions and design their own curriculum from kindergarten through high school.
Mary Jane Cera
Northwest side
