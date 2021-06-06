 Skip to main content
Letter: Helping the frail elderly
"No ok for home sharing program" concerned this reader

As a retired geriatric physician, I have seen on too many occasions, my geriatric patients being discharged from the hospital with no one at home to assist with there care. Simple things such as help with transfers; from laying to sitting, or helping them with their pills can turn into very dangerous and expensive problems. The result is that they fall, or take their meds incorrectly and end back up in the ER, where Dr. Matt Heinz (Pima County Board supervisor who supports this bill) cares for them. Many of these patients are “county” patients, and this responsibility falls then to the county coffers, and the bills for their subsequent hospitalization will dwarf the care of this program. 

I urge the Pima County Board of Supervisors to support the Pima Council on Aging in this worthy project.

Herbert Jalowsky M.D. M.B.A.

Herbert Jalowsky

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

