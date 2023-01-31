Letter: Helping the Homeless?

The front page of Sunday's paper offered an insightful and informative look into Tucson's handling of homeless individuals. One of the Homelessness Task Force's objectives stated "continuing to seek housing for unsheltered Tucsonans." I was told by a couple homeless people at different locations that they came from other states to Phoenix and were told Tucson was easier and more more likely to put up with them. They are not Tucsonans or contributing members of our community, but opportunists. Judging from the number of shopping carts of belongings pictured with the article and the ones I see abandoned in my own neighborhood, I would say that our businesses are taking a big hit on taking care of the homeless. They leave trash in their wake even when trash cans are available, pollute our washes and areas around the bike trail and do not respect property. Not true Tusconans.