Re: the Nov. 19 article "City to house homeless prior to closing their camp Monday."
Thank you, Tucson for finally coming to the aid of these poor, forgotten souls living on our streets. We as a society are long overdue in solving this problem and getting these people the health care and housing that they so desperately need. If Norway and Australia and other countries can do this, then we can as well. The city of Portland has an excellent model for Tucson to follow and they have no homeless people on their streets. If Portland can do it, why not here ?
Rollin Roberts
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.