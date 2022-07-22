 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Here in Kyiv

Dear world,

We’re still here in Kyiv

Here in a cave

We wait

I know they are coming

It could be days, hours

But they are coming

They could be in Mariupol or Kharkiv

They have a mission to achieve

To bomb innocent women, men and kids

Putin’s men are coming

No one will stop them

The UN has not stopped them

NATO won’t stop them

It could be tonight or tomorrow

No time to borrow

Is the world waiting to count our graves–

as they remember us as brave?

Or waiting for the day Kyiv will fall

For the UN emergency meeting call

Then Antonio Guterres will say:

“This is unacceptable”

Sam J. Ssemaganda

North Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

