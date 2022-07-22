Letter: Here in Kyiv

Dear world,
We’re still here in Kyiv
Here in a cave
We wait
I know they are coming
It could be days, hours
But they are coming
They could be in Mariupol or Kharkiv
They have a mission to achieve
To bomb innocent women, men and kids
Putin’s men are coming
No one will stop them
The UN has not stopped them
NATO won’t stop them
It could be tonight or tomorrow
No time to borrow
Is the world waiting to count our graves–
as they remember us as brave?
Or waiting for the day Kyiv will fall
For the UN emergency meeting call
Then Antonio Guterres will say:
“This is unacceptable”
Sam J. Ssemaganda
North Tucson
