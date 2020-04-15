Letter: Here is an Idea
Letter: Here is an Idea

Lots of unemployed, lots of potholes, lots of streets in need of repair at a time when there is very little traffic! How about we have a local government program that gets money out quickly to fix both problems? The City of Tucson and PIma County should find a way to implement this without the delay without bureaucratic excuses.

Carmine Cornelio

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

