Letter: Here is my “brilliant” idea—for the next two UA football games

Here is my “brilliant” idea—for the next two UA football games (California & Utah): Arizona Athletics offers each season ticket holder the opportunity to “bring a friend to the game for FREE”.
My logic: Even against Washington, there was a little over 20,000 fans in the stadium. It wouldn’t hurt UA financially one little bit and it would give Arizona Athletics an opportunity to actually build good will with their loyal fan base. It also might have a positive impact on next season’s renewals. Just a thought. PS I was Wilbur the Wildcat in 1976/77
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.