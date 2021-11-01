 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Here is my “brilliant” idea—for the next two UA football games
View Comments

Letter: Here is my “brilliant” idea—for the next two UA football games

  • Comments

Here is my “brilliant” idea—for the next two UA football games (California & Utah): Arizona Athletics offers each season ticket holder the opportunity to “bring a friend to the game for FREE”.

My logic: Even against Washington, there was a little over 20,000 fans in the stadium. It wouldn’t hurt UA financially one little bit and it would give Arizona Athletics an opportunity to actually build good will with their loyal fan base. It also might have a positive impact on next season’s renewals. Just a thought. PS I was Wilbur the Wildcat in 1976/77

Patrick Cunningham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Local-issues

Letter: EDITORIALS

I am a newspaper guy. I worked in Seattle as a circulation and office manager for seven weekly newspapers. Today, I subscribe to both the Az D…

Local-issues

Letter: First responders

Throughout the years I've received excellent customer service from our city of Tucson employees (Water, Parks and Rec, Elections etc). I have …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News