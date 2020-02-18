Letter: Here We Go Again!

The Arizona Legislature is back in session and Republicans are again introducing bills to make it harder for Arizonans to vote. SB 1092 makes it harder for people, who miss the deadline to mail in their early ballots, to deposit those ballots at a polling place. It limits who can drop off such ballots. It also requires submission of an affidavit by the person delivering the ballot attesting to their relationship with the voter. If the voter herself drops off her ballot she has to show ID even though she will have already signed her ballot attesting to who she is.
Notwithstanding a lack of evidence of voter fraud in Arizona, Republicans assert that SB 1092 “safeguards” the voting process. If they really care about protecting our democracy Republicans would introduce bills to protect our voting system from being hacked by foreign governments. But somehow that issue is not worthy of Republicans’ attention.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.