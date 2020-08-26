Letter: Here's The Problem

The Arizona Daily Star posted a picture on Tuesday, August 25, of the start of the UArizona academic year. In the picture, two people on bicycles had masks on, and two people walking did not have masks on. Here's the UArizona policy: "Students, employees and visitors must wear face coverings on campus." There's the problem. I think it would have been newsworthy for the Arizona Daily Star to point out what was apparent in the picture.
Donna Jurich
East side
