Letter: Heroes at TMC

Please join me in celebrating my ongoing recovery. Everlasting gratitude and bountiful blessings to the healers at TMC. Everyone was kind, sweet, strong, supportive and professional. Frankly there's about 36 or so hours I don't remember, I want to thank the transporters, patient techs, nurses, blood getters, food service ect. Thanks to Trish, Mary, Andres, Aaron, Kimberly, Chama or Challa, Doug, the woman with the magenta hair and all. XOXOX

Valorie Hudson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

