 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Heroes of Democracy at the Pima County Recorder’s Office
View Comments

Letter: Heroes of Democracy at the Pima County Recorder’s Office

The Pima County Recorder’s Office has done an outstanding job in this election. The ballot tracker posted on the Recorder’s website allows everyone to verify that their mail-in ballots were received, their signature verified, and their ballot sent to the Elections Department for counting. The Recorder’s Office works closely with local U.S. Post Offices to ensure mailed ballots are processed expeditiously. Additionally, the Recorder’s outdoor early voting drop off sites have allowed those at high-risk for COVID-19 to avoid going indoors to drop off their ballots. Finally, their staff have gone out in special circumstances to help disabled voters, including my friend in assisted living, who cannot vote by mail or travel to the polls, by taking their ballots to them and returning them for processing. Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez and her staff at the Recorder’s Office are heroes of Democracy.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News