Letter: Heroes of Democracy at the Pima County Recorder’s Office

The Pima County Recorder’s Office has done an outstanding job in this election. The ballot tracker posted on the Recorder’s website allows everyone to verify that their mail-in ballots were received, their signature verified, and their ballot sent to the Elections Department for counting. The Recorder’s Office works closely with local U.S. Post Offices to ensure mailed ballots are processed expeditiously. Additionally, the Recorder’s outdoor early voting drop off sites have allowed those at high-risk for COVID-19 to avoid going indoors to drop off their ballots. Finally, their staff have gone out in special circumstances to help disabled voters, including my friend in assisted living, who cannot vote by mail or travel to the polls, by taking their ballots to them and returning them for processing. Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez and her staff at the Recorder’s Office are heroes of Democracy.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
