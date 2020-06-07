Letter: Hey 2020 grads

Dear 2020 grads. I'm so sorry you are missing out on all the ceremonies celebrating this special occasion.
But realize the class of 2020 is historical and likely to be the most publicized and talked about graduation class in history. I wouldn't be surprised if you are watched for decades to come. So save all the photos and articles you can find, as your grandchildren will want to know exactly what and how it all happened. You are famous! That being said, I pray you successfully navigate the choppy waters ahead, stay safe and stay positive. The world needs you.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!