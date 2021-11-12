 Skip to main content
Letter: Hey Big Corporations---"Give Back"!
Hey big corporations, you’ve received 10’s of millions in incentives and tax abatements while

Tucson Parks and Rec is chronically scraping on a gum and adhesive tape budget. “Give Back” so facilities like swimming pools, tennis courts can be repaired and grounds restored to support people’s need of outdoor recreation now more than ever.

Hey Caterpillar, Tucson allocated 50 million dollars for your headquarters while the slopes of nearby A Mountain in Sentinel Peak Park are covered in flammable buffle-grass. Give Back and help Parks and Rec restore Sentinel Peak Park.

Downtown developers with lavish Rio Nuevo grants…. Give Back.

Amazon, reportedly you don’t pay income taxes needed for public infrastructure. Give Back.

Big corporations, you've received large sums of public funds so be a part of the community and Give Back! Tucson Parks and Recreation that supports public health is a great place to start.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

