Letter: Hey Governor, we have a problem

COVID-19 has turned into a wildfire in Arizona and Pima County. The rolling 7 day average of reported cases in Arizona has increased from 317 on May 26 to 1,215 on June 11. That’s a 383% increase in 16 days. A similar increase is seen here in Pima County. Our rolling 7 day average of new reported cases per day have risen from 26 to 116 over the same period. A 440% increase. As a doctor of public health, I am very concerned about the coming increases in Arizona deaths and the potential overflows in our hospitals. What can we do as individuals? Social distancing is key. Do not rely on your cloth mask to keep you or others safe. I must say that again. Social distancing (6 feet from others) is our best weapon to fight this wildfire. Stay safe Tucson. We are not yet done with this fight.

Dean Reker, PhD

East side

