Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy

As I have watched in amazement this year's phenomenal progress related to our University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team a really cool vision comes into my mind....
Athletic Director Dave Heeke needs to introduce Head Men's Basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd to Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch and present the idea of Oumar Ballo picking up and throwing around a pigskin.
As I see Oumar grab a rebound, kick out the ball, run down court like a locomotive, stop and dunk for two...I fantasize about him lining up at tight end, running a precise pass route, jumping eleven feet in the air, catching the football and bowling over five defenders as he streaks for the end zone.
If you don't think this can happen then think about Antonio Gates, 16 year veteran of the NFL as a tight end who played only collegiate basketball for my alma mater, Kent State University.
There is plenty of Oumar to go around! Get talking Dave, Tommy, Jed ....then go ask Oumar.
Bert Hanson
Northwest side
