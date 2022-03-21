 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy
View Comments

Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy

  • Comments

As I have watched in amazement this year's phenomenal progress related to our University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team a really cool vision comes into my mind....

Athletic Director Dave Heeke needs to introduce Head Men's Basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd to Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch and present the idea of Oumar Ballo picking up and throwing around a pigskin.

As I see Oumar grab a rebound, kick out the ball, run down court like a locomotive, stop and dunk for two...I fantasize about him lining up at tight end, running a precise pass route, jumping eleven feet in the air, catching the football and bowling over five defenders as he streaks for the end zone.

If you don't think this can happen then think about Antonio Gates, 16 year veteran of the NFL as a tight end who played only collegiate basketball for my alma mater, Kent State University.

There is plenty of Oumar to go around! Get talking Dave, Tommy, Jed ....then go ask Oumar.

Bert Hanson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Legal murder

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, wants to be your Secretary if State, and she wants to legalize murder. No trial, no jury, just death.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News