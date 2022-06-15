 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: HHW Monthly Events

  • Comments

Twice I have loaded household hazardous waste into my Prius with the intent to drop it off at a 2nd Saturday event. Twice I have driven away because there are many dozens of cars already in the line. My desire to do the responsible civic thing has been thwarted by the idea of sitting in the heat for an hour or more with engines idling in all those other cars. I have no idea how many other Tucsonans have been disappointed with the procedure, driven away, and not turned in these materials. This time I drove to the nearby Patrick Hardesty recycling location and dropped my collection of glass into the large container. The old paint cans and old antifreeze remain in my car for now. I am discouraged. Why is this event held only once a month?

Gwendolyn Evans

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Creatures from another world

Reporting from the AZ Legislature must feel like you are dealing with creatures from another world…we will keep out potentially essential work…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News