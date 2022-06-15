Letter: HHW Monthly Events

Twice I have loaded household hazardous waste into my Prius with the intent to drop it off at a 2nd Saturday event. Twice I have driven away because there are many dozens of cars already in the line. My desire to do the responsible civic thing has been thwarted by the idea of sitting in the heat for an hour or more with engines idling in all those other cars. I have no idea how many other Tucsonans have been disappointed with the procedure, driven away, and not turned in these materials. This time I drove to the nearby Patrick Hardesty recycling location and dropped my collection of glass into the large container. The old paint cans and old antifreeze remain in my car for now. I am discouraged. Why is this event held only once a month?