My, I thought I lived in a free country. Then I saw what has been done to our southern border and wept. That fence now looks like the boundary of a federal penitentiary. How can anyone stand to live there now. Guess when you are bamboozled by the fear-monger, who himself must be afraid of his shadow, you are willing to give up your life. Have you bars on your windows and steel doors, too? Maybe we should all be hiding from those deplorables.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.