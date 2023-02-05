Get this; Mark Finchem, the “High Desert Grifter,” is begging supporters for more money. Yet Finchem's failed campaign doesn’t have any debt, according to his new state finance report. In a recent fundraising email, he implored his devotees, dupes, and chumps to “help pay off campaign debt.” His campaign finance report this month shows $97,000 in the account. Perhaps he needs that money to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago once more. The last time he showed up, Mark's campaign spent $53,000 in expenses at the club. I’m confident Donny John-Boy would like Finchem to pay another visit and thoroughly enjoy himself again!