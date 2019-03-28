We have been winter residents for ten years and have valued the 'Star" when in the neighborhood. We especially value your editorial/opinion page, however, I have had moments with the sarcasm and satire of your writer, David Fitzsimmons. That being said, I take my hat off to him and give him high fives for two fairly recent articles. First, his comments regarding the Tucson community's rising to the occasion and admirably supporting, as caregivers, the asylum seekers at the Benedictine Monastery. Secondly, his article concerning his growing up as a 'military brat' and learning some tough lessons regarding racial equality and racial predjudice from his father. We should all heed his fathers direction. Well written, David, well received. Thank you.
Jim Keenan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.