Letter: High quality police, a thing of the past?

During my 15 years as a civilian employee at T.P.D., I had nothing but the highest respect for the vast majority of the officers and command staff that I had the privilege to work with and support. I am very concerned about the current attitude toward law enforcement and how it will potentially affect the law abiding citizens of Tucson. To see the lack of support from our City leaders for those who are willing to risk their lives to protect us is angering and scary. It seems that it is now getting to the point where no rational man or woman will choose this as a viable career due to the fact that an accusation or mistake can quickly end it, or worse, land them in prison! I am concerned that we will end up with a police force made up of those, who rather than wanting to “Serve and Protect,” cannot find a job doing anything else.
Philip Netherton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
