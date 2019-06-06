When everyone understands that “the benefits to kids enrolled in quality preschool is not in dispute,” advocates for children, families and education won’t “bombard” the newspaper with letters and editorials.
When everyone understands that funding high-quality preschool is an anti-poverty intervention that strengthens whole communities, we won’t say it again. Sadly, not everyone reads the evidence.
The evidence:
Nobelist James Heckman’s research shows clearly that children who attend high-quality preschool graduate from high school and college at far greater rates, have higher life-time earnings, more stable marriages, need fewer remedial services, and are involved less with welfare and crime. "High-quality investments result in stronger families and multi-generation outcomes, emerging as an effective way to break the cycle of poverty. Skills developed through quality early childhood education last for a lifetime."
But don’t believe me. Read the research: https://heckmanequation.org/
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
