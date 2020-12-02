 Skip to main content
Letter: High School Football
Letter: High School Football

I don't usually read much in the sports section but the sex abuse article caught my eye and I can honestly say that I wished I had not read it. The feeling of revulsion toward that football team, to include the coach and indirectly the bus driver, made me furious. The coach is emblematic of why people have a dim view of public schools. Not just poor academic performance, but the lack of discipline. I don't understand the attitude that anything goes in sports: bullying, shaming, and now sexual abuse. There needs to be consequences for ALL. And I would also suggest counseling, because that kind of treatment toward another classmate, even with a mob mentality, is far from normal. Right now schools are sending kids home for wearing political apparel or eating a pop-tart into the shape of a gun, but this school decided to overlook the degenerate behavior of a bus full of football players. We have hit a new low!

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

