It puzzles me that plans for an I-11 paralleling I-10 north from Tucson continue to be discussed when it's obvious that I-10, which needs road work in any case, could readily accommodate the addition of high-speed optional lanes similar to those in almost every urban highway system across the country. These lanes could be tolled to help support upkeep. There would be no disruption to the To'ono O'odham or the wildlife; existing businesses dependent on I-10 would be helped; and surely the cost of construction would be lower. What am I missing here?
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.