Re: the April 2 article "TEP proposes new rates, about $8 higher."

The article goes on to say TEP needs higher rates to pay for system improvements. As for the $1.2 billion TEP claims it's spent to maintain and improving service. Well, isn't this considered the cost of doing business? And even though the $8 sounds like a small amount, do the math. With 425,000.00 customers paying $8 each that comes to 3.4 MILLION per month and that comes to 40.8 MILLION yearly.

Shouldn't businesses plan ahead instead of going to the customer for more money?

Just asking.

Charles Marmion

East side

