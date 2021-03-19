Letter: Highway Robbery

Over 90% of children in Arizona attend public schools. For them, state-supported funding is currently $10,000 per pupil annually.
For the other 10% of children who attend private schools, state-supported funding for vouchers is currently $20,000 per pupil annually. This gross inequity is appalling, and it is about to get worse. With the passage of the proposed Voucher Expansion Bill, the amount allocated for private school vouchers will double to $40,000 per pupil. Once again, there will be no transparency concerning who receives these funds and no accountability concerning how they are spent.
This bid to overfund private schools is tantamount to robbery. It’s a clear misuse of our tax dollars, which are intended to fund public education. Public schools are being systematically shortchanged, as are 90% of our children who are being denied the education they deserve.
This blatant super-funding of vouchers at the expense of our public schools must stop. Call Governor Ducey (602-542-4331). Demand that he veto SB1452.
Darlene Sumners
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.