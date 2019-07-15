As a citizen of Tuscon I am deeply worried about the effects of I-11 corridor highway proposed buy the local city officials. Who want to expand over wildlife that will ruin quiet desert community's. With more traffic and more pollution. Animals and people will suffer from increase nosies and loss of homes mainly for animals. As a wildlife defender I hope that we can drop the project and save the Sonora desert from more pollution and traffic.
Jacob Richards
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.