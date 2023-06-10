Re: the June 4 article "Flood district buys up pricey homes in Foothills neighborhood."

Wouldn’t it be best to leave the historic floodplains and main channels of our washes, creeks and rivers undeveloped? These historic areas should be left intact for the conservation of wildlife and limited farming and ranching. At present we are allowing development within the floodplains right up to and into the main channels of our washes, creek and rivers. The costs of repairing, replacing and/or removing flood damaged buildings and businesses are astronomical.

Historic floodplains including channels and areas of overbank flows can be identified by looking at early predevelopment topographic maps. At a minimum and whenever and wherever possible we should be leaving these historic drainages undeveloped and in as natural a condition as possible.

This would provide protection for our native plants and animals and save the tax payers a lot of money.

Bill Kendall

Downtown