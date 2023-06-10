Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Texas Impeachment

Letter: The Texas Impeachment

The impeachment of Texas Adjutant General Ken Paxton for abusing his office will hopefully impact the Constitutional oath-breakers still in of…

Letter: Trashy Tucson

Letter: Trashy Tucson

So many concerns. Climate change, water scarcity, crime, highways bulldozed through natural beauty. This list goes on. But, as I walk, bike an…

Letter: Sinema's latest sellout

Letter: Sinema's latest sellout

A few years ago a federal judge stopped the Rosemont Copper Mine due to an interpretation of the 1872 mining law that said the owners of Rosem…

Comments may be used in print.