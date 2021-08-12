 Skip to main content
Letter: Historic Landmark status for the Campus Farm
The UA is not subject to City zoning regulations, pays no taxes on these acres and can still go about its business without interference from the City. There is no negative impact on this State land with regard to what can be done with the property. The ordinance for Historic Landmark status allows the Mayor and Council to initiate the process. Moving forward to discuss this designation does not guarantee approval. It gives the community a chance to weigh in on whether and how important this land is to our history and our culture. It also gives the UA a chance to talk about why they are opposed to a zoning designation that does not impact their ability to use the Farm as they see fit. Please, vote to move forward with the Historic Landmark zoning designation on the Campus Farm property. If we lose this opportunity to protect the Farm, then we will have squandered our chance to honor the history and past culture of Tucson yet again.

Bonnie Poulos

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

